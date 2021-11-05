Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $57,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

