Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 8,545 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of OneSpan worth $58,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OneSpan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

