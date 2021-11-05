Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $257.86. 13,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.79 and a 52-week high of $257.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

