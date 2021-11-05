Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $97.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

