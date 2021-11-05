Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 214,164 shares.The stock last traded at $146.90 and had previously closed at $145.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.