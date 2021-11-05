Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 140,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,772. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $813.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Get Vaxart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 203.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vaxart by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.