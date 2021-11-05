Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 141,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,211 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vedanta by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 182,993 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vedanta by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 196,759 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

