Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $332.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,339.37 or 1.00102896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00059716 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00575995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.80 or 0.00319532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00168743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

