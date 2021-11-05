Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,153. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verastem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Verastem worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.