Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.94. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

