Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Veritex posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $977,544 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.55. 236,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.