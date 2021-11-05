Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.77, but opened at $122.01. Veritiv shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 1,268 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78.
About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)
Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.