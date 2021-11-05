Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.77, but opened at $122.01. Veritiv shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 1,268 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78.

Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

