VerusCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.78 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $68.78 million and $27,289.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00084231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00104096 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.00 or 0.07323659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.11 or 0.99905158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022758 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,138,713 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

