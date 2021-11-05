ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 83,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,801. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 207,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

