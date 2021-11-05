Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.
Shares of Viad stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.97. 331,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $52.73.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
