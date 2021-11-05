Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.97. 331,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viad stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viad were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.