Vicinity Motor (VEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of VEV stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. Vicinity Motor has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.92.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

