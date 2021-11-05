VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

