Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNOM. Truist upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $22.36 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

