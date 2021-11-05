Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,403. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,620,833 shares in the company, valued at $73,018,526.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,207 shares of company stock worth $5,318,013. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.