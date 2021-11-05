Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at JMP Securities

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VRDN opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,745,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

