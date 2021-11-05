Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $62,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

