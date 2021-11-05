Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective raised by Aegis from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 12,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.