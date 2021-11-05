VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $153.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

NYSE:VMW opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88. VMware has a 52-week low of $125.40 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in VMware by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in VMware by 17.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

