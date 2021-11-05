Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $379.43

Volex plc (LON:VLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.43 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Volex shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 344,223 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 433.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 380.07. The company has a market capitalization of £747.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

