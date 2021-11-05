Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €269.29 ($316.81).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €187.80 ($220.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is €194.34 and its 200 day moving average is €208.01.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

