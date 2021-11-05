Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of VG stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 10.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

