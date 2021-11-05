Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.
Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $16.62 on Friday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
