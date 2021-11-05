Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $16.62 on Friday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

