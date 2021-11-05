VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,958. The stock has a market cap of $300.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,750 in the last ninety days. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the third quarter worth about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in VOXX International by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

