Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC opened at $193.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $132.06 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

