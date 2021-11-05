Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $193.98 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $132.06 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.48 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

