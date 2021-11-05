W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.