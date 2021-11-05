W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $479.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $484.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $474.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

