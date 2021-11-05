W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $391.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $378.00 to $391.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $474.50.

GWW opened at $479.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $484.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

