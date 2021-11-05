Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €187.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €160.82 ($189.20).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €160.95 ($189.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €153.89 and its 200 day moving average is €138.89. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52-week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.