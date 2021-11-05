Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. 19,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 722,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

