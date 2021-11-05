Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.51

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $540.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

