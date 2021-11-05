Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 60,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 322,701 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $28.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

