Webcoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Webcoin has a market cap of $37,513.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Webcoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00246421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00096852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

