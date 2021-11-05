Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 343,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

