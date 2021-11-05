Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 343,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weber Company Profile
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
