Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RARE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.