Wedbush Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $77.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.31% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Lyft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lyft by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

