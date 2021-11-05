Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG):

  • 10/27/2021 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a £103 ($134.57) price target on the stock.
  • 10/22/2021 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £110 ($143.72) price target on the stock.
  • 10/22/2021 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
  • 10/19/2021 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 10/14/2021 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a £103 ($134.57) price target on the stock.
  • 10/13/2021 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price target on the stock.

LON LSEG traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday, hitting GBX 7,118 ($93.00). 1,041,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,303. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,744.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,684.99. The company has a market capitalization of £39.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

