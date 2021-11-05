Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,195,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

