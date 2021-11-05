Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 5.31%.

In related news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,819,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

