Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Welbilt updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Welbilt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Welbilt worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.