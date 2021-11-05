Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $113.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

