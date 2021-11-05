Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:WAL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.38. 14,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,353. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

