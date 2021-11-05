Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,920 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter.

HIX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

