Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.81 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Western Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.