Westshore Wealth LLC Buys 104 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 191.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $224.38. 16,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,415. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.